NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by BIP Alliance LLC

BIP Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of BIP Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BIP Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

