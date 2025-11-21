NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

