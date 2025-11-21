NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Decreased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

