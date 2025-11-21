Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5802 and last traded at $0.6080. Approximately 153,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,049% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6366.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.27.

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

