OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 665 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 621.33.

LON OSB opened at GBX 537.50 on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 355.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 574.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 533.67.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 37.30 EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

