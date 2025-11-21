Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.9167.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 550.04%. Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

