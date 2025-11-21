Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.5176 and last traded at $0.5176. 35,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5150.

Painted Pony Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

