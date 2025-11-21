Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a PE ratio of 370.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

