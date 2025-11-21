Panmure Gordon Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 480 to GBX 537 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 611.75.

Chemring Group Trading Up 1.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 501 on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 297.50 and a one year high of GBX 614. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 558.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 537.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Pete Raby purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chemring Group

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

