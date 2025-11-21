Panmure Gordon Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,120 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POLN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pollen Street Group from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,046 target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pollen Street Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,072.
Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts expect that Pollen Street Group will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pollen Street Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.
