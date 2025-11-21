Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informa
Informa Trading Up 1.3%
About Informa
Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.
We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.