Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,020 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 923 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 934.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 867.58. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 634.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

