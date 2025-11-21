Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,531.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICG
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intermediate Capital Group
ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.