Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,531.20.

ICG stock opened at GBX 2,038 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,090.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,074.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.97. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,539 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,468.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.

