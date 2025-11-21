Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,981,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 554,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 458,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.