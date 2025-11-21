Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Photronics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,960.63. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,252.08. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

