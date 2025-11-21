Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Phreesia stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.6%

PHR stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Roberts sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $42,215.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,859.64. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $97,380.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,630. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,721 shares of company stock worth $2,159,806. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

