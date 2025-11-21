Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $550.00 and last traded at $550.00. 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.06 and its 200-day moving average is $544.62.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

