Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PGR opened at $225.92 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,508. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.71.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

