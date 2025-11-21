Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.7898 and last traded at $0.8277. Approximately 46,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 694,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8599.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Propanc Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Propanc Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

