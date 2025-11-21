Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.2143.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $41,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,026. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $948,416. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

