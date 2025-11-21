Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.5550. Approximately 268,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 294,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Qudian Stock Down 3.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Qudian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Further Reading

