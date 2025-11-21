Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.5550. Approximately 268,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 294,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Qudian Stock Down 3.1%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Qudian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.