Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

Quebecor Stock Performance

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$30.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

