QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $501,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This trade represents a 389.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

