Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPIFF)

11/14/2025 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/14/2025 – Northland Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

11/14/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/21/2025 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.94%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

