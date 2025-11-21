RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.31 million, a P/E ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 1.34.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

