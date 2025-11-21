Rep. Byron Donalds Buys Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

NYSE:BRO opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,479,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,416,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,120,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,602,000 after buying an additional 660,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after buying an additional 1,050,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

