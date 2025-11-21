Rep. Byron Donalds Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after buying an additional 606,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

