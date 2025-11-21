Rep. Byron Donalds Buys The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

