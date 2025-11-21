Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortinet stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

