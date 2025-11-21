Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on November 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

