Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS). In a filing disclosed on November 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Celestica stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Get Celestica alerts:

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.07. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $236,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.