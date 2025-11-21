Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Netflix stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Get Netflix alerts:

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.40 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $127.50 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.