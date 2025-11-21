Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AeroVironment stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $273.98 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.60.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. BNP Paribas upgraded AeroVironment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

