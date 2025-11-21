Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $520.82 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $612.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.43. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total transaction of $117,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,167.22. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

