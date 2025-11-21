Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CommVault Systems stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $117.69 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $117.40 and a one year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Baird R W upgraded CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,223,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 135.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 786,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,414,000 after buying an additional 452,422 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,744,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $47,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

