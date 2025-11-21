Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

