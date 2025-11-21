Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cytokinetics stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $323,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,453.09. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $256,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,813.92. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $3,895,365 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

