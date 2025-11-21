Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.The business had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

