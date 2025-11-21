Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on October 7th.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 636.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

