Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alibaba Group stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $365.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.