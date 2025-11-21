Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get APi Group alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

APi Group Trading Down 1.8%

APG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in APi Group by 224.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $154,149,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.