Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at $688,254,885.60. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

