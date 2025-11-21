Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Azenta stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Azenta Stock Down 0.1%

AZTA stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 128,084 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Azenta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

