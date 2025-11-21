Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $385.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total value of $17,920,955.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 755,171 shares of company stock worth $234,838,249 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

