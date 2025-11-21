Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $328.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.06. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,001,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

