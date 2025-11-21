Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in StandardAero stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

StandardAero Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $24.31 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in StandardAero during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 129.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at $5,322,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 184.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 237,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 153,845 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

