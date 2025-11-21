Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Workday Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average of $237.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

