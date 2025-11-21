Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

