Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.0%

GoDaddy stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

