Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medpace stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Medpace alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $586.16 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $625.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 6,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.85, for a total value of $3,830,453.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,011.05. This trade represents a 88.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $10,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,737,500. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,308 shares of company stock valued at $114,534,479. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.