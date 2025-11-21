Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Argus set a $141.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.40 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

